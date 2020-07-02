Frances Ellen Fowler was born October 24, 1932, in Rock Castle County Kentucky. She was one of five children born from the union of Ewell and Pearl (Rowlett) Fowler. When she was young girl, her family would make their way to Michigan, settling in Monroe.
She would marry the late Ronald E. Siebarth September 16, 1950. While Ron was in the Korean war, Frances would be gainfully employed at the Michigan Bell Telephone Company as an operator, then later, she would stay home to care for the needs of her children. Ronald Siebarth passed away August 26, 1970.
After meeting Marvin A. Nelson, they would be married July 27, 1972. Marvin Nelson would pass away May 31, 2005. Family was extremely important to Frances. She especially looked forward to family dinners and Holiday gatherings when everyone would come together.
Frances was an avid bowler, in fact, she was on a women's league where she served as Secretary for the league. Frances enjoyed gathering with her girlfriends to play a friendly game of Bunco. She also enjoyed long nights playing Euchre with family. Recently, she would challenge her mind while working word search puzzles.
Sporting a green thumb, Frances enjoyed working and planting flowers in her flower garden. A fan of the great outdoors and traveling, she loved going to their property in Grayling. Frances also enjoyed hunting, she was very proud of getting her own deer.
Frances would receive her spiritual nourishment by attending the Monroe Missionary Baptist Church where she was a devout Christian member as well as helping with funeral lunches and teaching Sunday school.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her parents, three brothers: Leroy Fowler, Thelmer Fowler and Lonnie Fowler.
To cherish her memory she leaves five children: Adam (the late Laura) Siebarth of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Mark Siebarth of Monroe, John (Jalia) Nelson of Crestview, Florida, Michael (Mel) Nelson of Kennewick, Washington, Marianne (Jerry) Wetzel of South Rockwood, Judy (Joe) Bailey of Flat Rock and Marie Suzanne (Glenn) Frazier of Roachdale, Indiana. One sister: Ilene Fowler of Pineville, Kentucky; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 2, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 3, 2020, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland from Monroe Missionary Baptist Church officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Monroe Missionary Baptist Church 14260 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe, MI 48161.
