|
|
Frances L. Fojtik, age 100, of Milan, MI, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Country Meadows Care Home in Grass Lake, Michigan. She was born October 11, 1919, in South Rockwood, Michigan to John and Elizabeth (Motycka) Fox. On August 6, 1939, she married Henry N. Fojtik in Ida, Michigan and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1975.
Frances enjoyed gardening and cooking Czechoslovakian food. She loved helping on the farm from the time she was a little girl until she was 98 years old. Frances was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Jaymee, Chuck (Dee), and Frank Fojtik, great grandchildren, Cody and Aaron, along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles; two brothers; and three sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan on Monday, February 10th, at 1:00 p.m. where she will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Country Meadows Care Home.
www.ochalekstark.com
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2020