Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Francesco Iacopelli

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Francesco Iacopelli, 71 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Fountain View of Monroe.

Born October 28, 1947, in Cinisi, Sicily, Italy, Francesco was the son of the late Salvatore and Maria (Palazzolo) Iacopelli. He attended school in Cinisi and was a member of the Italian Armed Forces.

On December 12, 1921 Francesco married his beloved wife, the former Joaquina Nabais, in Yonkers, New York. The couple moved to Monroe in September 1974.

Francesco was employed for 30 years by Ford Motor Company. He retired on April 1, 2007.

Francesco was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe, St. Joseph Italian Club in Detroit and the Santa Rosalia Club. He enjoyed hunting, soccer and time spent with family. He especially enjoyed grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Francesco is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Joaquina, a loving daughter; Maria (Juan) Diaz of Monroe, four cherished grandchildren; Francesco, Miguel, Manuel, and Juan Diaz, and two brothers; Phil (Linda) Iacopelli for New York and Matteo (Carmella) Iacopelli of New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Francesco was preceded n death by his twin brother Benny.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 where funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Mark Witte, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries