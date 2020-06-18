Francis L. "Frannie" Hoffman
1939 - 2020
Francis "Frannie" Lewis Hoffman, age 81, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in his home.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home, where a service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 3 p.m. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate. In accordance with Frannie's wishes, cremation will follow.
Frannie was born March 23, 1939, in Monroe, MI to the late Lewis and Martha (Moyer) Hoffman. He worked at General Motors for many years at the Fisher Body Plant in Ypsilanti, MI. Frannie belonged to the Canvasback Gun Club, was an avid trap shooter, and loved antique cars.
To cherish his memory, Frannie leaves his loving wife, Christal Runyon; three daughters: Brenda (Tom) McCormick, Rhonda (Guy) Hughes; and LeeAnn (Jerry) Hoffman-Gallagher; three step daughters: Renee Runyon, Jennifer Runyon-Decker, and Ashley Runyon; one sister, Linda (Larry) Wilcox; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Frannie is predeceased by his parents.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Frannie's honor are asked to please consider Promedica Hospice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
JUN
20
Service
03:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
