Frank C. Buchta
1948 - 2020
Frank C. Buchta, age 71 years, of Hudson, formerly of the Milan area, passed away on May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 22, 1948, in Trenton, MI, the son of Frank J. and Lillian (Koman) Buchta. Frank graduated from Milan High School in 1966. He earned his BA in accounting from Cleary College. Frank married Judith Ann Cowan on May 22, 1976, in Flint. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2013. Frank enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, hunting, fishing, golfing, driving around looking for deer and watching wildlife.

Surviving Frank are his three children, Melissa (Joel) Arreguin of Hudson, Craig (Shari) Buchta of Milan and Bryan Buchta of Ann Arbor, six grandchildren, Kelly, Anthony, Tyler, Parker, Bailey and Carter, his sister, Sylvia Buchta of Grand Rapids. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
