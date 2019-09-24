|
Frank Carlton Smith, age 48, of LaSalle, MI passed away peacefully September 20, 2019, at his home.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday September 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will take place at Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. Cremation will take place after services are conducted.
Born November 28, 1970, in Phoenix, AZ, Frank was the son of Walter Smith and Linda Smith. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1988 and earned his Associates of Science degree at MCCC. On August 14, 1993, Frank married the love of his life, Connie Trombly at St. Anne's Church. He held many positions in the corrugated industry throughout his life and was the owner of Bay Machinery and Harbor Inn and Ale of Monroe.
Frank was a very caring, outspoken, and quick witted individual with a very big heart. He was a hard worker and had many friends that he blessed with his good advice. He was a member of the Monroe Boat Club. He enjoyed sitting outside with friends having a great time at the OPM. He had a love for classic cars and was a proud owner of a 1968 Camaro and a 1968 Firebird. Frank was a great cook and his food was enjoyed by many.
He will be missed by his wife of 26 years, Connie Smith of LaSalle, MI, his mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, MI and a brother, Fred (Carol) Smith of Newport, MI. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Walter Smith.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Franks honor please consider . Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019