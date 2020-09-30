Frank Clair Wiseman, born August 5th, 1963, to James Edward and Frances (Stone) Wiseman, passed away unexpectedly on September 22nd, 2020.

During Frank's life, he managed to accomplish so many things before he passed on. Frank graduated from Monroe High School in 1981 and then would go on to join the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy, he would serve on the USS Ainsworth in two tours that included Italy and Spain, and also the Iran-Iraq War while being based out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Frank worked at Delta USA until their closing, where he would go on to work and retire from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Yardmaster. Over the course of time, Frank became known for his quick wit, thick sarcasm and catch phrases; but the most important thing he would be known for was his kindness towards others.

Frank volunteered time throughout his life to causes that were important to him. You could often find him volunteering at the Motherhouse, where he would attend Mass with the nuns while alongside his mother, Kay. Frank would also volunteer at various homeless shelters or food pantries throughout his life and upon his passing, continued to give as an organ donor.

Frank's biggest role in life, however, would be father. During his marital union to Cindy A. (Rutledge) Neely, they welcomed two daughters, Cristina and Katherine. He was a devoted father who spent endless hours finding adventures for his girls.

Later in life, Frank would become grandfather to Neely, Landon, Lily, Emma, Lizabeth, Preston, Jax and Brody, and he was one loved grandfather. Frank managed to develop a special and unique relationship with both of his daughters and all of his grandchildren because regardless of his position outside of his home, he was always first and foremost a family man, and that will be deeply missed.

Frank Clair Wiseman is survived by his parents, James and Kay (Stone) Wiseman of Carleton; a brother, James E. Wiseman Jr. of Carleton; a sister, Deanna M. Wiseman of Monroe; two daughters, Cristina (James) Myers of Temperance and Katherine (Travis) Walker of Perrysburg, Ohio, and 8 grandchildren.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 2nd, at Roselawn. Brunch to follow.

