Frank Edward Drake
1950 - 2020
Frank Edward Drake, 69 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Tuesday June 16, 2020, in his residence. Friends and family may gather at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, Monday June 22, 2020, at 12 PM.
Born December 8, 1950, in Adrian, MI. Frank was the son of Ralph and Ruth (Griffith) Drake. He was a 1969 Summerfield High School Graduate. He worked for Shidler and Wilder as a Pump Maintenance Employee, retiring in 2011. He played Billiards on many leagues around Monroe County.
Survivors include: siblings, George and Ralph (Dottie) Drake and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Nella Doepker, Myrta, Lucy and James Drake; and sister-in-law, Shirley Drake.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Frank was a good guy. Lived down the street n was a good classmate tr e
Steven E Bradish
Classmate
June 18, 2020
Frank was a great friend, although usually late, he created Frank time. Our high school adventures are some of my favorite times and fondest memories. Rest In Peace and have a cold one for me.

Greg Iott
Friend
