Frank Edward Drake, 69 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Tuesday June 16, 2020, in his residence. Friends and family may gather at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, Monday June 22, 2020, at 12 PM.
Born December 8, 1950, in Adrian, MI. Frank was the son of Ralph and Ruth (Griffith) Drake. He was a 1969 Summerfield High School Graduate. He worked for Shidler and Wilder as a Pump Maintenance Employee, retiring in 2011. He played Billiards on many leagues around Monroe County.
Survivors include: siblings, George and Ralph (Dottie) Drake and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Nella Doepker, Myrta, Lucy and James Drake; and sister-in-law, Shirley Drake.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 19, 2020.