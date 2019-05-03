Frank J. Cole, 47 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Oasis at Monroe.

Born September 3, 1971 in Toledo, OH, Frank was the son of Gale Cole. He attended both the ISD and Hope Workshops. Frank was a resident of Binkley Manor in Monroe until joining his father at the Oasis at Monroe. Frank enjoyed model cars and time spent with family.

He is survived by his beloved father; Gale of Monroe, half sister; Lisa (Greg) Urban of Petersburg, MI, aunts and uncles; Jean (Marvin) Baumann of Monroe, Duane (Judi) Cole of Green Valley, AZ, Ronald (Trish) Cole of Monroe, and Reva (Karl) Yentz of Monroe.

Sadly, Frank was preceded in death by his grandparents; Frank Cole, Sarah (Cole) McDaniel, his uncle Dwade Cole and step-grandfather, George McDaniel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 from 12:00 noon until funeral services celebrating his life at 4:00 pm. The Rev. George B.A. Fountain will officiate. Private interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Binkley Manor in Monroe.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Binkley Manor in Monroe.