Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM

Frank J. Cole


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank J. Cole Obituary
Frank J. Cole, 47 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Oasis at Monroe.
Born September 3, 1971 in Toledo, OH, Frank was the son of Gale Cole. He attended both the ISD and Hope Workshops. Frank was a resident of Binkley Manor in Monroe until joining his father at the Oasis at Monroe. Frank enjoyed model cars and time spent with family.
He is survived by his beloved father; Gale of Monroe, half sister; Lisa (Greg) Urban of Petersburg, MI, aunts and uncles; Jean (Marvin) Baumann of Monroe, Duane (Judi) Cole of Green Valley, AZ, Ronald (Trish) Cole of Monroe, and Reva (Karl) Yentz of Monroe.
Sadly, Frank was preceded in death by his grandparents; Frank Cole, Sarah (Cole) McDaniel, his uncle Dwade Cole and step-grandfather, George McDaniel.
Visitation will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 from 12:00 noon until funeral services celebrating his life at 4:00 pm. The Rev. George B.A. Fountain will officiate. Private interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Binkley Manor in Monroe.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacarella Funeral Home
Download Now