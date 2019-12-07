|
Frank J. Davis, age 69, of Monroe, died December 5, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Marsha Lynn Davis. Loving father of Stacey (Jeff) Miller. Dear grandfather of Paige and Samantha. Dearest great grandfather of Joshua, Phoebe, Jay and Payzlee. Cherished son of Delbert Davis. He is also survived by his sisters Gail Rupp, Debbie (Ken) Campbell and Joy Davis.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Heather Davis and mother Katherine Davis.
Service, Sunday, 3:00. PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation, Sunday, 11:00 ~ 3:00 PM. Celebration of Life, Sunday, 4:30 ~ 6:30 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 7, 2019