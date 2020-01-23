|
|
Frank J. Soss IV, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 42 on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Frank was born on January 6, 1978, in Toledo, Ohio to Frank and Lois Soss. On July 31, 2002, he married April Rogge. He was a proud father to their two children, Frank V and Kiersten. He was a graduate of Whiteford High School. Frank was a Project Manager and a dedicated employee of AA Boos where he worked for over 15 years. Frank appreciated the many relationships he built over the years with employees of AA Boos, BP, and the many contractors that he interacted with.
Frank was passionate about spending quality time with his family. Frank had a need for speed and adventure, which he fulfilled with their many trips to Silver Lake Sand Dunes. He loved spending time with friends and family in his garage whether hanging out or planning his next project.
He was an avid grill-master. He was always willing and happy to fire up the grill for family and friends, all while maintaining a good handle on his Yeti.
Frank had a personality that everyone naturally gravitated toward. He will be remembered for many things, but Frank's quick-wit, unfiltered advice, and heart of gold are the front runners for any memory associated with him.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank III and mother-in-law, Joanne Rogge. He is survived by his wife April, his two children, Frank and Kiersten, his mother Lois, his siblings Betsy (Joe) Zilba, Katie (Jim) Binder, Lloyd (Krys) Soss, Sara (Josh) Billau, Bryan (Kim) Soss, and Patti (David) Ingram. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Earl Rogge, brother-in-laws Rob (Pam) Rogge and Tim (Carla) Rogge as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, Ohio from 2-9 p.m. A memorial service will also be held at Reeb on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 23, 2020