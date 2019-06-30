|
|
Frank T. Sulfaro, age 100, of Monroe, passed away peacefully with his son by his side on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Born July 24, 1918 in Monroe, MI., he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Complo) Sulfaro. Frank graduated high school and went on to join the United States Navy where he served his country honorably during WWII. Frank married Frances Marino and together they raised four children. Sadly, after 67 years of marriage, Frances preceded him in death. Frank was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a current member of St. Michael the Archangel, and a member of the VFW.
Frank made his living for over 53 years as the owner of Sulfaros Green House. Floral Design was his art. He also worked at the Consolidated Paper Mill of Monroe. Frank was a kindhearted, generous and helpful man. In his spare time he was professional musician. He played the saxophone and the Clarinet and was the leader of the polka bands, "Polka Dots" and "Melody Men". Frank also like to boat and fish.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two sons: Frank Sulfaro of Monroe, and Ronald Sulfaro of Monroe; two daughters: Judy Zangara of Monroe and Mary (Allen) Russell of Monroe; a sister, Katherine Sauro and many grand children and great-grand children.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Frances and four brothers: Tony, Joseph, Dominic and Michael Sulfaro.
Frank will lie in state at St. Michael the Archangel at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on June 30, 2019