Franklin D. Adkins, age 78, of Palm Bay, FL formerly of Waltz, MI passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Born on June 24, 1941, in Owsley, Kentucky, he was the son of Samie and Ivy (Allen) Adkins. On November 22, 1964, he married Nora Sledge in Dayton, OH. She passed on September 6, 2007. On September 4, 2010, he married Judith Haven in Fulton, MI.
He was employed with Ford Motor Company at the Rawsonville Plant until retiring in 1995.
Frank was a member of the American Legion, Michigan Square Dance Callers Association, UAW Local 898, Huron Township Historical Society and Waltz Improvement Association. Frank & Nora owned and operated the Rustic Village and Square Dance Club in Waltz for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Nora Adkins and brothers Samie and Paul Adkins.
He is survived by his wife Judith Adkins of Palm Bay, FL; sons Scott Adkins of St. Clair and Brian (Jodi) Adkins of Melbourne, FL; daughter April (Chuck) Wedel; stepsons Todd Haven, Craig (Karen) Haven, Tim (Abby) Haven, Marvin (Melissa) Haven and Paul Haven; grandsons Jake (Megan) Hindbaugh and Trevor Adkins; granddaughters Sierra Adkins, Cheyanne Adkins; 14 step grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Abigail Hindbaugh; 4 step great-grandchildren; brothers Bobby (Susie) Adkins and Michael Adkins; sisters Delores (Leo) Fannin, Fredia Teusch and Patty (David) McCormick.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Stephen Perrine will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Waltz Improvement Association Frank and Nora Adkins Scholarship Fund.
