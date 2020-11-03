Franklin Dee Goins, age 85, of LaSalle, passed away the morning of November 1, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services of Monroe.
Born December 4, 1934, in Claiborne County, TN, he was one of 11 children from the union of Roy and Vesta (Bussell) Goins. Frank grew up in Tennessee where he met the love of his life: Mary Etta Brooks. They were married on September 10, 1953 in Tazewell, TN. Shortly afterwards, they moved to the Monroe area where they made their home. Here they raised a family of two children and spent over 67 wonderful years of marriage.
When moving to Monroe, Frank started out his career at Ford Motor Company he worked several other jobs after that and eventually settled at the Monroe County Road Commission, where he retired from in 1993.
Frank was a part time farmer and carpenter and built several houses including his own. In his free time, you could find Frank in the woods. Frank was an avid Coon Hunter his entire life with a passion for raising and training tree dogs to hunt coon and squirrel. He won competition night hunts in his younger years and grew a fondness for Cur Dogs as his favorite. Frank was a member of the North Bay Ontario Fur Harvesters Association and received awards for top lot for his hides. He also enjoyed working on and trading old .22 rimfire rifles. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Frank always put everything he had into everything he did.
Most importantly, Frank enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Frank always put his family first. Frank was always there for his family, whenever they needed him, all they had to do was call and he would be there willing to do whatever he could to help them, he never let them down. His family will be forever grateful, and he will be deeply missed by all of them.
Frank was the beloved husband of Mary Etta Goins, father of Wilma Sortor and Timothy (Kari) Goins, and dearest grandfather (Papaw) of Rachel, Sarah, Amanda, Wyatt, and Sierra. Frank also had the privilege of being a great grandfather to Ravyn, Robert, Rebecca, and Lillyen, Jace & Morgan as well as great great grandfather to Asher. He was the dear brother of Jim Goins and Lena (Jim) Connor.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Vesta Goins; and siblings, Etna, Dan, Paul, and Doyle Goins, Theda Ostrander, Martha Nell Kinsey, Sarah Pearl Wilburn, and Lela Ruth Jennings.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the caring and loving staff at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Monroe.
Everyone is invited to a visitation at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM with Deacon Mike Stewart officiating a service at 7:00 PM. Franklin will be buried at Cosby Cemetery in Forge Ridge, TN.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
