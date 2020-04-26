|
|
Franklin "Frank" Joseph Salisbury, 84 years, of Petersburg, died in his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020. Private services have taken place and burial has occurred at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg.
Born February 16, 1936, in Petersburg, Frank was the son of Donald and Angela (Kruszewski) Salisbury.
He was a 1954 Summerfield High School graduate.
He married Marilyn Gentner on June 25, 1955 in Zion Lutheran Church. Marilyn died May 6, 2014.
He worked for Chevrolet, Toledo, for 30 years as a Setup Man retiring in 1994.
He was a member of Deerfield Free Methodist Church.
He loved antique cars, knife collecting and all things Texas.
Survivors include: children, David (Rose), Kenneth (Patricia), Crystal (James Jr.) Wylie; grandchildren, Kenneth Salisbury, Katie Wylie, Cassie Moore, and great-grandchildren, Luna and Logan Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and siblings, Donald Salisbury and Angela Wright.
Memorial contributions can be made to Deerfield Free Methodist Church.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020