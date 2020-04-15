Home

Franklin M. Ellison


2019 - 2020
Franklin M. Ellison Obituary
Baby Franklin Matthew Ellison, age 8 months and 26 days old, of Newport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.

Born on July 15, 2019, in Monroe, MI, Franklin is the son of Timothy Ellison and Megan Vannatter. Franklin was such a happy baby. He would light up the room with his contagious smile. Franklin was learning how to scoot and crawl around. He loved his big sister, Roselynn. Franklin enjoyed playing with Roselynn and their dog, Ella. Franklin was loved by all who met him. He will be forever missed and cherished in the hearts of his dear family. Rest in peace, sweet angel.

Beloved son of Timothy Ellison and Megan Vannatter. Loving brother of Roselynn Marie Ellison. Dearest grandson of Thomas and Lisa Braden, Timmy Ellison, and Barbara Cauzillo. Great-grandson of Manuel Ellison, Louise Legg, Jean Gish, and Billy Jo Vannatter. Dear nephew of Cory Ellison, Ashlee Vannatter, Thomas Vannatter II, Valerie Vannatter, and Jacob Vannatter.

Preceded in death by his grandfather: Thomas Vannatter; and great-grandparents: Loretta Ellison, Danny Vannatter and Chester Legg.

Due to public health concerns, Franklin's funeral arrangements will be private. Rev. Terry Braden will officiate. Burial will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2020
