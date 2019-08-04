|
|
Franklin (Frank) T. Glascott of S. Rockwood went in peace to his final resting place on Friday July 26, 2019 at his daughter's home where he has resided since June 18, 2019, under the care of Beaumont Hospice. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born in Detroit Michigan on September 24, 1935, one of four children to Joseph & Viola (Godard) Glascott. Frank married Arvella York the love of his life on February 19, 1954, and together they shared 63 wonderful years.
Out of their union they had 3 children, Cindy L. Glascott Flint (Jerry Flint), Lorene A. Glascott Reed (Tony Reed), one son Craig J. Glascott (Lynn Glascott). They had 7 grandchildren, Jason Flint (Elissa), Kyle Flint (Beth) and Nicholas Flint (Holly), Lindsey (Reed) Buehrer (Gene) and Russell Reed, Steven Glascott (Michelle) and Dylan Glascott. He also had 11 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by two sisters Joan Glascott Bergmoser (Howard) who lives in Florida, and Ruth Glascott Messingham (Arthur), who resides in California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Arvella and a sister Julie Glascott Felt.
Frank was a plumber for Plumbers Local 98 in Detroit for 40 years until he hung up his bibs in 1993. He moved to Newport in 1967 & enjoyed boating, golfing and bowling. He bought his first boat the "What's Next" and from that he joined Swan Boat Club where he eventually became Commodore in 1981.
He then went on to own the "Longbranch Lounge."
After that he moved to Lakes of the North in 1993 and enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling and gardening. He loved when all his kids and grandchildren came to visit. Then one more move to Orlando, Florida where he and Arvella loved the warm weather and sunshine.
In 2018, we had to move them back to Michigan because of both their declining health.
Frank and Arvella both shared their favorite song together by Glady's Knight "Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me."
We know he is where he wanted to be with his best friend and wife Arvella. A private committal service is being planned for a later date and will take place at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 4, 2019