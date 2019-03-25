|
Fred L. Meck, 88, a 62 year resident of Ida, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Canton, OH.
Fred was born on March 11, 1931, to Loyd and Stella (Quaintance) Meck in Bucyrus, OH. He graduated second in his class at Bucyrus High School in 1949 and continued his education at Ohio University, getting his Bachelor's degree in music education in 1953.
He would eventually earn his Master's degree in music education at the University of Michigan.
He married his college sweetheart, Annetta Marie Coffey on May 30, 1954, and then traveled to Japan where he served his country in the Air Force until April of 1956.
When he returned home to his wife and son, the family moved to Ida where Fred became the band director at Ida High School.
He would eventually make a career change to music sales and finally worked as a rural carrier for the US Post Office in Berkey, OH.
Fred enjoyed music, history and reading and had an impressive head for trivia. He played the tuba, baritone and French horn in various bands throughout the years, including the Monroe County Community College Band, the Ann Arbor Civic Band, the Deutchmeister Band and the National Polish Alliance Band.
Fred was predeceased by his wife of nearly 34 years in 1988. He is survived by his children and grandchildren; son Dennis Meck and his wife Cathy and daughter Lauren of Cass City, son Bruce Meck of Green, OH and daughter Joyce Warburton and her husband Ed of Holderness, NH and their daughters, Caeleigh Stevens and husband Zachary of Portland ME and Maeghan Warburton of Enfield, NH.
Fred is also survived by his nephew, Joel Bass and wife Jenny of Austin, TX.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston, OH, with burial following at Creston Maple Mound Cemetery.
Memorial visiting hours in Ida, MI, will take place on Friday, March 29th from 4-8 p.m. at the Ida Fire Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ida Band Boosters, PO Box 127, Ida, MI 48140.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019