Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755

Frederick A. Kleinow


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick A. Kleinow Obituary
Frederick A. Kleinow

Jan. 18, 1928-April 14, 2020

Frederick Alvin Kleinow, age 92, of Exeter Township, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Livonia, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Our family lost our beloved Fred, one who brought such "joy" to the family.

He was the first son of the union of George Sr. and Della (Gilstorff) Kleinow. Frederick Alvin Kleinow was born on January 18, 1928, in Romulus, Michigan.

Like his father, Fred dreamed of becoming a farmer, but due to a childhood ailment, plans changed.

During his time of healing, Fred became a beautiful painter, and developed a love of trains, making his own model railroad.

After graduation from Airport High School in 1949, he took a job at Hurd Sterling in Flat Rock, which became Huron Valley Oil. He retired from there in 1992, working 41 years. During this time he met "Jean Hayward," his dear companion for over 40 years. She survives him. They were members of the Michigan Railroad Club, and traveled all over.

Growing up in times when thrashing was done and grain was cut with horses, Fred collected, restored and worked many "John Deere" tractors, along with a favorite "Frick Steam engine." He was a member of the Two-Cylinder Club of Michigan. He enjoyed gardening, always taking pictures & movies of family and spending time "Up North" at the cabin with his brother, Harold & family.

His passing was preceded by his sister, Pearl Kleinow; his parents and a sister-in-law, Julie Kleinow.

To cherish his memory, Fred leaves two dear brothers, George Kleinow and Harold Kleinow, both of Carleton; his nephews and nieces; John (Brenda) Kleinow of Petersburg, Rick (Ruth) Kleinow of Monroe, Teresa (Duane) Cain of Belleville, Daniel (Lori) Kleinow of Carleton, Roxanne (Tim) Ellis of Monroe, Julie (Scotty) Kleinow of Monroe, Scott (Ann) Kleinow of Carleton, Cora LaRoy of Milan, and many great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family gathering prior to burial at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests any memorials in Fred's name be made to the Nurses Association or the Red Cross.

Online condolences and special memories may be made through www.bobceanfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -