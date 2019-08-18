Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Frederick D. Mangold


1960 - 2019
Frederick D. Mangold Obituary
Frederick D. Mangold, age 59, of Erie, passed away July 5, 2019.

Frederick was born April 6, 1960, in Detroit to Frederick and Joy (Jacobs) Mangold.

Frederick was a member and former president of the 5th Chapter Motorcycle Club.

Frederick is survived by his son, Frederick Mangold III, and wife Sarah Mangold, and Lucas G. Mangold along with his 5 grandchildren, Frederick IV , Cassidy, Brooklyn, Israel, and Isaac; sister: Terri Price, brother David Mangold, brother Jeffrey Mangold, and sister Roslyn Briskey.

The family will receive guests Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer NW Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Rd, Toledo (419) 473-0300. Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Frederick Mangold III.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
