Frederick D. Mangold, age 59, of Erie, passed away July 5, 2019.
Frederick was born April 6, 1960, in Detroit to Frederick and Joy (Jacobs) Mangold.
Frederick was a member and former president of the 5th Chapter Motorcycle Club.
Frederick is survived by his son, Frederick Mangold III, and wife Sarah Mangold, and Lucas G. Mangold along with his 5 grandchildren, Frederick IV , Cassidy, Brooklyn, Israel, and Isaac; sister: Terri Price, brother David Mangold, brother Jeffrey Mangold, and sister Roslyn Briskey.
The family will receive guests Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer NW Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Rd, Toledo (419) 473-0300. Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Frederick Mangold III.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019