Frederick Paul Doederlein was born in Monroe on November 11, 1945.
He was the youngest of two children born from the union of the late Edward Aaron Doederlein and the late Mathilda (Held) Doederlein.
Fred was a 1964 graduate of Monroe High School and later continued his studies at Monroe County Community College, earning an Associate of Science Degree.
He married the love of his life, the former Shirley Cline, on June 18, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe the Rev. Herbert Fehner officiated. The couple would be blessed with eight children, and had also served as foster parents for thirty years, receiving an award for "Foster Parents of the Year."
Fred was an extremely hard worker and provided for his family in several ways all while farming his seventy-five acre homestead. For many years he worked at Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven where he was a welder repairman and maintenance supervisor. He had also worked at the Rouge Plant as a consultant. Fred had served as a counselor for Boysville and at Maxey Corrections Facility in Pittsfield. He was also the owner of Tri-County Pools.
Fred was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving on the Board of Social Concerns and with the PTO. A past Monroe Jaycee, he had been chosen "Outstanding Jaycee of the Year." Fred enjoyed golfing with the Ford Retirees, helping with the Special Olympics, and was a member of Duck's Unlimited assisting with the annual banquet.
He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, and many wonderful memories were made while motorhome camping.
One thing that was certain is Fred's gift of conversation, he never knew a stranger.
Fred, age 73, of Monroe passed away at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 under the care of Careteam Hospice.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife of nearly fifty-three years: Shirley of Monroe; eight children: Tammie (Don) Hunt of Monroe, Tina (Rolland) Krueger of Huron, Ohio, Frederick Todd (Christine) Doederlein of Florida, Troy (Jennifer) Doederlein, Kerry Doederlein, Steven Doederlein, and Kelli Doederlein all of Monroe, and Kiefer Doederlein of Bowling Green, Ohio; a sister: Floreine (William) Mentel of Monroe; eight grandchildren: Tyler (Megan) Krueger, Dr. Brandon (Chelsea) Krueger, Kaitlyn Krueger, Garrett Doederlein, Gillian Doederlein, Alexandria Hunt, Anna Hunt, Ellie Hunt; and one great grandchild on the way.
Friends may gather from 2:00 pm-8:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
He will lie in state on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:30am until a funeral service at 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street.
Private entombment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo.
Memorials for those who desire are suggested to Special Olympics or Ducks Unlimited. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from May 4 to May 6, 2019