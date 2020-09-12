1/1
Frederick E. Zorn Sr.
1937 - 2020
Frederick E. Zorn Sr., 82, of Brownstown, was born November 1, 1937, passed away September 9, 2020.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Katherine C. Zorn. Loving father of Elizabeth (Paul) Duffin, Frederick E. (Bonnie) Zorn, Timothy (Mira) Zorn, Christine (Kurt) Ward, and Thomas (Denise) Zorn. Dear brother of Jim (Sherry) Zorn and Richard Zorn and step-brother of Betty Schodowski and Kathy Watson. Dearest grandfather of Katherine, Miranda, Allison, Zachary, Isabella, Emma, Rachel, Natalie, and Eleanor. Loving Papa Huna of Vincente, Liliana, and Tyler. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Frederick was preceded in death by his parents Cletus and Marie Zorn and his sisters Penny Rybski and Becky Lane. He was an avid golfer and proud Marine. He will be deeply missed by many loving family and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Wednesday 10:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 9601 Pardee Rd., Taylor, MI 48180.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
SEP
16
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
