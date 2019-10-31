|
Frederick Eugene Waibel was born in Huron Township on December 20, 1944. He was the middle child of five born from the union of the late Ralph Waibel and the late Evelyn (Andrews) Waibel. Fred had a passion for farming and purchased his own brand new tractor at age 14.
He attended Huron High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. On July 30, 1964, Fred enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He was very well respected among his fellow Marines receiving much credit for helping keep them alive at Hill 724 Marines at the Hai Van Pass. He was discharged on July 29, 1968.
Fred it could be said lived a very full life. In 1968, he married Sue MacKellar and the couple would share in the birth of two sons. Later on February 4, 1978, he would marry the former Deborah Spehar at the Plymouth Courthouse. Fred would work as a journeyman patternmaker for many years. He would work for various shops the last being Sherwood Pattern.
Fred had a lifelong fascination with flight and had enjoyed skydiving since his days in the Marine Corps. This eventually led him to purchasing a small country airport in Summerfield Township. Here he became an aircraft mechanic and inspector. Fred also was a beekeeper for more than twenty years.
Fred it could be said was his own man. Although, he could be complicated he had a heart of gold and put the needs of others ahead of his own.
Fred, age 74, of Petersburg passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Mediodge of Monroe with his loving family at his side. He was under the care of St. Joseph Hospice. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a brother: John Waibel.
To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved wife of forty-one years: Debbie of Petersburg; two children: Bryon Waibel of San Franciso, California and Jef Waibel (Amanda Hamilton) of Port Townsend, Washington; two brothers: Ralph (Jackie) Waibel of Pearl Lake, Michigan and James Waibel of Lincoln, Michigan; one sister: Myrtus McFadden of Port Charlotte, Florida; and two grandchildren: Seamus Waibel and Finnian Waibel.
No public services are planned. Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 31, 2019