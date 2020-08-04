1/1
Frederick L. Martin Sr.
1950 - 2020
Frederick L. Martin Sr., age 70, of Dundee passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, in his home.
Born January 16, 1950, in Port Clinton, Ohio, Frederick was the son of Albert and Ivadell (Forbes Etts) Martin. He was married to Joann Gubbini on September 28, 1968. Sadly she preceded him in death July 27, 2001. Frederick worked Skilled Trades with the Carpenters Local 687 for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed Horses and Motorcycles.
Frederick leaves to cherish his memory, Marla Philips, with whom he made his home; children: Fred (Jeana) Martin II and Deanna (Jon) Guldi; seven grandchildren and 9 step grandchildren; as well as three siblings: Joe (Gaynell) Martin, Brenda Eitniear and Diana Brown.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Geraldine Martin; his mother, Ivadell Forbes; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of Frederick's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be private. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In accordance with the State of Michigan Executive Orders: Everyone entering the funeral home must wear face masks and no more than 10 persons are allowed in each chapel at one time.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
