Frederick Paul Lietzke, age 82 of Temperance, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, OH.
Fred was born on January 25, 1937 to the late Oswald and Clara (Jay) Lietzke in Adrian, MI. He has been married for over 62 years to Patricia (Studenka) Lietzke. They were married on April 27, 1957 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Monroe.
Fred enjoyed deer hunting, bowling and golfing. He loved to spend time at his cottage in Camden, MI with his loving wife Patricia and family. In the winter months, Fred and Pat would enjoy the warm weather in Palmetto, FL. One of Fred's passions was restoring his 1933 Chevrolet Master truck.
He was a volunteer firefighter for Monroe Township for 19 years. Fred was the Vice President of the Lake Diane Association in Camden, MI. He also used to own the County Inn Storage of Monroe. Fred worked as a Supervisor for over 30 years at General Motors Powertrain in Toledo, OH. He is going to be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Patricia Lietzke, daughter Jill Lietzke-Pryor, daughter in law Christina Lietzke, granddaughter Heather (Jeremy) Gibson and great grandchildren: Miah (Craig) Montri and Matthew Gibson.
He was preceded in death by son Frederick "Fritz" Lietzke Jr. and his siblings: Albert Lietzke, William Lietzke, Gertrude Costello and Karen Stoll.
Family may gather on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Hwy (734) 241-7070 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm. A Rosary service will take place at 7:00pm. Fred will Lie-In-State on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00am until A Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mount Caramel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue in Temperance.
Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the ALS foundation. This is a foundation that is near and dear to the Lietzke Family.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 11, 2019