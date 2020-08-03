Frederick L. LeTourneau, age 77, passed away on July 29, 2020, under the care of Hospice.
He was born to William and Rose Anna (nee LaLonde) LeTourneau in Taylor, MI. Larry married Janet Kuhlman on May 10, 1960. To them there was born 1 daughter, Lorraine, 3 sons, Larry Dean, Michael and James. He worked 31 years at Ford Motor Company at the Dearborn Plant as a semi-truck driver, retiring on April 1, 1994. Larry was a life member of Detroit Beach Boat Club serving as a Trustee, Rear Commodore, Vice Commodore and Commodore throughout several years, Loyal order of the Monroe Moose Lodge, and Frenchtown Seniors. He enjoyed games of chance and golf.
Larry is survived by his wife Janet of 60 years, daughter Lorraine (John) Ellison, son Michael (Debbie) LeTourneau, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Janet LeTourneau, Karen Warren, brother William LeTourneau, sons Larry Dean and James, along with a grandson, Bradley Hughes.
Per Larry's wishes, there will be no services or viewing. Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in LaSalle, MI.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.