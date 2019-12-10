Home

Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Fredrick Thon

Fredrick Thon Obituary
Fredrick L. Thon, age 69, of Newport, died December 09, 2019.

Beloved husband of Janice Thon. Loving father of Tammi Thon (Samual Tassis), Cherie Thon and step-father of Robert (Amber) DeCumen. Dearest grandfather of Riley Thon. He is also survived by his sister Ellen Thon.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Katherine Thon, his sister Kathy Thon and his brother Harry (Carol) Thon.

Service is Sunday, 12:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. His cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.

www.mimemorial.com
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
