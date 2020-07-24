1/1
Gail Allard Reamer
1952 - 2020
Gail Allard Reamer, 67, formerly of Monroe, died July 19 after a three-year battle with cancer.
Born in San Francisco and raised in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, Gail and her husband George raised their children in Monroe. Gail was a graduate of the University of Toledo and built a 20 year career in human resources. She rose to be vice president of the regional Manpower franchise and later became a senior HR specialist at Toyota. She retired from Toyota Technical Center in Ann Arbor in 2010. George and Gail then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to enjoy retirement. Gail loved traveling the world with family and friends, and following her cancer diagnosis in 2017, she visited countries on three continents. She spent her final days at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband and her children, David of Tampa and Elizabeth of Scottsdale.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal viewing at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gail's name to Lucky Paws Rescue and Sanctuary (luckypawsaz.org), the Stephanie Nicole Ross Foundation (snrfoundation.org), or Daughters of the American Revolution (dar.org).

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
One of the brightest personalities I have known. So thankful that we had some time together before our lives took different paths. I will remember her vibrancy and style. Goodbye sweet friend. Blessings to the family.
Lyric (Ricki) Black
Friend
