Home

POWERED BY

Galen H. Berns


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Galen H. Berns Obituary
Galen H. Berns

Jan. 28, 1948-Feb. 20, 2020

Galen Henry Berns, age 72 of Tecumseh, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian surrounded by his family.

Galen was born at home in Raisinville Township, Monroe, MI, on Jan. 28, 1948, to parents Lavern and Hildegarde (Andrews) Berns. He was a graduate of Dundee High School, Class of 1966. On June 15th, 1968, he married Veronica Sue Krajcar at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida, MI. He retired in 2002, after 35 years at the Ford Motor Company, Saline Plant.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a life-long fan of the Tigers, Red Wings, and Spartans.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Darrel, sister Joanie, and nephew Derek. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Veronica; children Christopher Berns of Tecumseh, Aaron Berns of Phoenix, AR, and Duane (Crystal) Berns of Clinton; grandchildren KateLynne, Travis and Zachary, great-grandchild Elizabeth, sister Elaine Eichbauer of Louisville, Ky., a niece, and three nephews.

At his request, cremation has taken place. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Galen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -