|
|
Galen H. Berns
Jan. 28, 1948-Feb. 20, 2020
Galen Henry Berns, age 72 of Tecumseh, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian surrounded by his family.
Galen was born at home in Raisinville Township, Monroe, MI, on Jan. 28, 1948, to parents Lavern and Hildegarde (Andrews) Berns. He was a graduate of Dundee High School, Class of 1966. On June 15th, 1968, he married Veronica Sue Krajcar at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida, MI. He retired in 2002, after 35 years at the Ford Motor Company, Saline Plant.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a life-long fan of the Tigers, Red Wings, and Spartans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Darrel, sister Joanie, and nephew Derek. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Veronica; children Christopher Berns of Tecumseh, Aaron Berns of Phoenix, AR, and Duane (Crystal) Berns of Clinton; grandchildren KateLynne, Travis and Zachary, great-grandchild Elizabeth, sister Elaine Eichbauer of Louisville, Ky., a niece, and three nephews.
At his request, cremation has taken place. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020