Garry Lee Primeau
Sept. 12, 1950 – Sept. 5, 2019
Garry Lee Primeau, age 68, of Trenton, MI, passed away peacefully Thursday September 5, 2019, with his family by his side.
Born September 12, 1950, in Detroit, MI, Garry was the son of the late Robert and Francis Primeau. Garry was a longtime auto mechanic. In accordance to his wishes, all services are private.
To cherish his memory, Garry is survived by three daughters: Kathy (Roger) Bailey of Trenton, MI, Tricia (Nick) Hagen of Carleton, MI, and Nicole (Craig) Bryant; a brother: Gilbert (Vicki) Primeau of California; and a sister: Robin (Kam) Ensing of Gaylord, MI. Garry will be missed by his eight grandchildren as well.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019