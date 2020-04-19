Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300

Gary A. Seitz


1945 - 2020
Gary A. Seitz Obituary
Gary A. Seitz

Aug. 12, 1945-April 16, 2020

Gary A. Seitz, age 74, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly April 16, 2020. He was the son of Dale E. and Bernita (Roskeda) Seitz.

Most of his life, Gary lived in California and Arizona working in small business. He enjoyed antiques, artwork and flower gardening.

Gary is survived by his father, Dale; sister-in-law, Joanne; niece, Jill (Shawn) Balestro and nephew, Jeffrey Seitz.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Bernita, and brother, Lary Seitz.

Those wishing to make a Memorial Donation are asked to consider the Lucas County Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300).

To leave a special message for Gary's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
