Gary A. Seitz
Aug. 12, 1945-April 16, 2020
Gary A. Seitz, age 74, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly April 16, 2020. He was the son of Dale E. and Bernita (Roskeda) Seitz.
Most of his life, Gary lived in California and Arizona working in small business. He enjoyed antiques, artwork and flower gardening.
Gary is survived by his father, Dale; sister-in-law, Joanne; niece, Jill (Shawn) Balestro and nephew, Jeffrey Seitz.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Bernita, and brother, Lary Seitz.
Those wishing to make a Memorial Donation are asked to consider the Lucas County Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300).
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020