Gary Alan VanDyke passed away unexpectedly but peacefully June 28, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home in Bowling Green at the age of 66.

He was born June 16, 1954 to Orland and Hilda (Kopp) Van Dyke growing up in Samaria and attended Bedford High School Class of 1972. His greatest love was his wife Sharon, who he adored and cherished. They were married on October 22, 1976. They were the couple that were meant to be together.

Gary played in numerous bands rocking through the Monroe, Ida, Temperance and Toledo area. He was a maintenance electrician by trade for over 40 years and would love to tinker, learning about electricity and electronics. At a very early age, while working in his father's appliance business Van's Service first in Temperance and then Ida with his dad and brother Jack while mom did the books.

His wife, Sharon, survives him; also his brother, Jack (Jane LaVoy) VanDyke of Ida; sisters, Carol (Larry) Danzeisen of Temperance, and Betty Goldstein (William Shenk) of Acton, MA; he also had many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his grieving beloved Rat Terrier, "Nugget".

Anyone wishing to honor him may please consider The Toledo Humane Society, or any Animal Rescue.

Gary's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread around the couple's special and some secret places, that meant much to them which they visited and loved over the years.

A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date with details to be announced.

