Gary Charles Betts was born on February 13, 1979, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Norman Frederick Betts Jr. and Beverly (Fogh) Betts. Gary was a 1997 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was a service technician at American Heating & Cooling for many years.
He married the love of his life the former, Rachael Marie Scaggs, on September 17, 2005. From this union came the birth of two sons, Gavin and Jaxin.
Gary loved the game of baseball - playing, coaching and especially watching his boys. He lit up when he was on that field and often made his voice known from the dugout or the stands. He experienced many fond baseball memories at Jefferson and Airport, and took his love of the game for years to Softball diamonds far and wide. We know he is looking down and rooting on the Airport Jets Varsity Baseball team, including his oldest son, Gavin.
Gary spent many hours in the garage and at car shows with his mini-truckin' crew. He earned many trophies and even a magazine publication. Another passion was hunting, which he shared with his youngest son, Jaxin.
Gary loved hard and was loved by many. His sense of humor, lending hand and dedication earned him an unbreakable bond with many incredible friends.
Gary Charles Betts, age 40 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Residence of Arbor Hospice in Saline after a courageous and hard fought eight-year battle with brain cancer. His passing was preceded by his father, Norman Frederick Betts Jr.
To cherish his memory, Gary leaves his beloved wife: Rachael of Monroe; his mother, Beverly Betts of Monroe; his children: Gavin Betts and Jaxin Betts, of Monroe; two sisters: Lori (Seth) Borowski and Sally (Jason) Gendron, of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews in addition to an amazing group of friends.
A Memorial Service will be held to honor Gary at the Airport High School Varsity Baseball Field on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A luncheon will follow at the Monroe Moose Lodge.
Additional planned events the family would like to share are the GB50 Strong Softball Tournament in Ida on May 25, 2019 and the Relay for Life of Monroe for Team GB50 Strong June 1-2, 2019. Please reach out to family or find information on Facebook for both.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 27, 2019