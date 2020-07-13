Gary D. Arnold, age 70 of Monroe, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in his home under hospice care. He had been in declining health since being diagnosed with cancer four years ago.
Born June 13, 1950 in Monroe, Gary was the son of the late Dalvin and Helen (Boden) Arnold. He was a 1968 graduate of Monroe High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from March 19, 1970 to November 22, 1971, earning the National Defense Service Medal.
On August 22, 1988, Gary married Pam K. Cousino of Monroe in Las Vegas, Nevada. Employed by Kroger in Monroe for 47 years, he retired in 2015 as Head Stock Clerk.
Gary is survived by his wife Pam and four siblings, Randy (Sue) Arnold of Crestview, FL, Vicki (Dave) Eby of LaSalle, Lori Arnold of Daytona Beach, FL, and Trever (Teresa) Arnold of Dearborn Heights.
In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by a brother, A.J. Arnold.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Bacarella Funeral Home. All are encouraged to follow facemask protocols. At 3 p.m. a funeral procession will proceed to Roselawn Memorial Park where graveside military honors will be provided by Monroe VFW Post 1138.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
