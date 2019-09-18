|
|
Gary D. Burger, age 79, of Carleton, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Aerius Health Center in Riverview, Michigan.
Born on August 6, 1940, in Flat Rock, Michigan, he was the son of John and Fannie (Redfield) Burger.
He was employed with DT&I Railroad as a Clerk until retiring.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son Gary Burger Jr., brothers William, Roger and Kenneth, sisters Leanor Burger, Louise Rosen and Lynn Burger.
He is survived by his daughters Mitzi (Randolph) Sworden of Carleton and Crystal Moss of Raleigh, NC and granddaughter Jamie Sworden.
A memorial service will be held at Trenton VFW Post 1888 2763 Veterans Pkwy, Trenton, MI 48183 Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 6:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation in his name to one of the following charities: Hospice, Cancer Research or Children's Miracle Network.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019