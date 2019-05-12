Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Gary Lee Krueger


1943 - 2019
Gary Lee Krueger Obituary
Gary Lee Krueger, age 75 years of Erie, MI, died Friday at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. Born August 1, 1943 in LaSalle, Michigan, he was the son of Arthur and Grace (Roscoe) Krueger. He married Gloria Vance on April 25, 1963, and settled in Luna Pier where they started their family.
Gary was employed by Chrysler Jeep retiring in 2003.
He was an avid Walleye and Perch fisherman and loved deer hunting. He loved to farm his garden and traveling to northern Michigan.
Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria; sons, Richard (Annette) and Timothy (Terri) Krueger; grandchildren, Samantha, Stephanie, and Kymberlynn; and 4 great grandchildren, Lauren, Lilly, Phylis and Phillip.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on May 12, 2019
