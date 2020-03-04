Home

Gary Lynn Lennard


1948 - 2020
Gary Lynn Lennard Obituary
Gary Lynn Lennard, 71 years, of Mackinac Island, MI, died Tuesday February 25, 2020, in Largo, FL. There will be no services, entombment has occurred at Rose Lawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.

Born August 31, 1948, in Toledo, OH. Gary was the son of Wayne and Suzanne (Shepler) Lennard. He was a 1966 Bedford High School graduate, later earning his Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts from Western Michigan University in 1970 and his Cum Laude Juris Doctorate in 1973 from the University of Notre Dame. He married Karen Hudson on May 24, 1969. He began his legal career as an attorney at Winston and Strawn in Chicago, Illinois. In 1978, he returned to Monroe County to create his own law firm, Lennard, Graham and Goldsmith, retiring in 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter, Shannon Warren; and granddaughter, Meagan Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother James Lennard.

Memorial contributions can be made to Monroe County Fair Association.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 4, 2020
