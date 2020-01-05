|
Gasper J. Giarmo
March 26, 1960-Jan. 3, 2020
Gasper Joseph Giarmo, age 59, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his in-laws Sam Gelardi and Anne Yaeger. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Pamela Giarmo; sons Joseph Giarmo and Matthew Giarmo; parents Joseph and Catherine Giarmo; siblings Jack (Tracie) Giarmo, Sandy (Todd) Sobieralski, Maria (Pete) Noble; brother-in-law David (Stacy Boyles); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born March 26, 1960, in Monroe, Michigan, Gasper was a counselor and taught Physical Education for over 30 years, with 24 years in Byron Center Public Schools. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, classic rock, and spending time with family. He was able to combine all four of these things with an annual family trip up north for trout fishing opening weekend. He was most passionate about coaching. He coached for 39 years, most recently at Zeeland West High School. He was part of two Football State Championships and one Boys Track State Championship. Along with being passionate about the "X's and O's," he especially loved building relationships with student-athletes and other coaches. He was a Hall of Fame member in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, and also a Board Member. Gasper impacted many lives inside and outside of the classroom.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Cook Funeral Home, 2067 84th Street, Byron Center, Michigan. On Thursday, January 9, 2020, he will lie in state at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, Monroe, MI, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating his life at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bite Cancer Foundation. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com. The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting the family with arrangements in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020