Criscio Family: I am deeply shocked and saddened by this news. Gay was a wonderful person and friend. A lot of good memories from our years working together at Dupont. I just talked with her a couple of weeks ago and she sounded wonderful and filled me in on her recent trip to Florida. She will be truly missed. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sincerely,

Toni Rafalli-Carucci

Coworker