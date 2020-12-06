1/1
Gay Jean Criscio
1942 - 2020
Gay Jean Criscio, age 77, died November 29, 2020 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. She was the beloved sister of Kenneth S. Criscio and aunt of Nettie Criscio (Peter Spence), Megan Ivey (Mike), and Sharon Hensley Alford (Daniel). She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Ella and Elijah Criscio-Spence, Kieran and Cormac Dooley, Grace and Nathaniel Hensley Alford, and Nora Light.
Gay was raised in Point Place in Toledo and graduated from Woodward High School in 1960. Gay worked for DuPont first in Toledo but also in Troy, MI and the world headquarters in Wilmington, DE. She had many dear friends from Woodward/Point Place and DuPont with which she stayed close, vacationed, and met regularly until her death.
After retiring from DuPont, Gay lived many years in Monroe, MI until she moved to Lambertville in 2019. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe.
Gay is preceded in death by her mother, Marie N. Criscio; father, Samuel J. Criscio; nephew, Domenic Vito Criscio; niece, Sara Lynn Light; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Criscio. The family held a private funeral mass for Gay at St. Mary's on December 4th and plan to hold a memorial service at a future date once the pandemic is over. Donations can be made in her name to the Domenic Vito Criscio Memorial Scholarship Fund (c/o the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation) or St. Mary's Catholic Church.
David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, Toledo, has been trusted with arrangements.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Criscio Family: I am deeply shocked and saddened by this news. Gay was a wonderful person and friend. A lot of good memories from our years working together at Dupont. I just talked with her a couple of weeks ago and she sounded wonderful and filled me in on her recent trip to Florida. She will be truly missed. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sincerely,
Toni Rafalli-Carucci
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Ken,
We are truly sorry to hear of the sudden loss of your sister.
Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you and your family.

Cis and Mike Wells
Michael Wells
Friend
