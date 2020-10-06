Gay Lynn Waldvogel, 54 yrs, of Dexter, MI, passed away in her sister's home on October 1, 2020, of a malignant brain tumor. She was born to Claire and Bethany (Kaminska) Waldvogel January 2, 1968, in Erie, Michigan. While there, she attended Toledo Society for Crippled Children for three years, moving to Sylvania, Ohio, during that time.
When Michigan passed a law that everyone had the right to go to school, her parents bought a farm in Ida, Michigan, where Gay rode the first school bus to the Intermediate School from where she graduated 26 years later.
While on the farm, she road horses, swam, and rode her scooter over the acres. She became an ambassador for her peers with a captivating smile that inspired many people. Her parents, Bethany and Claire, became involved in creating a better life for her and her peers. Her sister, Amy formed a strong interest in creating inclusive communities of unheard voices feeling Gay Lynn's tug to take notice of unheard voices in the world.
After graduation, she and her parents retired to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where she lived in her own apartment under the supervision of Schoolcraft County Behavioral Health. There she became a part of the town of Manistique where everyone came to know her and welcomed her into their midst.
She loved to sit and watch Lake Michigan for hours. All the birds and wildlife living their lives, enjoying the mysteries and beauty of them all. She drove her scooter through the forest trails and had the deer dashing out of her way. There were many campfire nights and star gazing.
Gay Lynn belongs to All Saints Lutheran Church and worships only in her own way which is very meaningfully. Communion was the delight of her life, she also loved churches with beautiful steeples.
Gay Lynn was a patient of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Hospitals from the age of 18 months. Under their watchful eye she was given the best of care and was privileged to work with one of the best medical teams in the US. In 2000 it became evident that the U.P. was too far away for her care, and thus her parents moved Gay Lynn back to the Ann Arbor area. Her sister and husband also moved up from Maryland to assist and eventually took Gay into their home in Dexter, Michigan.
Gay leaves her loving and dedicated parents, Claire and Bethany Waldvogel; and sister, Amy and Steve Martin; to make a life without her. She also leaves her Uncle Dick and Karen (Van nest) Kaminska, Aunt Kristine and Jeff Weeman, Aunt Marian Waldvogel; stepniece Kerri Martin and stepnephew Brennan Martin; and of course, her furry friends Luther, Cloud and Goblin.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Richard and Helen (Bischoff) Kaminska and Glenn and Rosine (Sitbor) Waldvogel and Uncle Merlynn Waldvogel.
The family wishes for a very private memorial service at Roselawn Memorial Park, Pastor James Bischoff will officiate. Arrangements will be made by Capaul Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to either ARC Michigan (ARCMI.org/donated
) or All Saints Lutheran Church Memorial Garden.
The family want to thank everyone who has celebrated Gay's life these last months.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.