Gayle W. Phebus


1948 - 2019
Gayle W. Phebus Obituary
Gayle W. Phebus, age 71 of Monroe, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 peacefully surrounded by a room full of loved ones at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Gayle was born in Jackson, Michigan on May 29, 1948 to the late John and Ruth (Ford) Phebus.

Gayle was a long time employee of Toledo Jeep. After retirement, he purchased Agri-Parts Supply in Temperance, MI., which he later sold to his son G.W. Gayle enjoyed fishing, riding his tractors, gardening and woodworking. Gayle graduated from Hanover Horton High School in 1966 and was a graduate of Central Michigan University.

Gayle leaves behind his wife, Sherry; son, G.W. (Amanda) Phebus; daughter, Tina Phebus; stepdaughters, Nicole Choate, Michelle Geeting, Lindsey (Tim) Wisnewski; 6 grandchildren, David, Blake, Westin, Ty, Teddy, Anna; sister, Sheryl (Steve) Davis; brother, Paul Phebus; his beloved dogs, Sawyer, Bess, Cherokee, and his fishing buddy Rick Waller.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Molden and brothers, Mike Phebus and Scottie Phebus.

Visitors will be welcomed, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
