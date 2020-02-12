|
Geneva Moore, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Wellsprings Lutheran Services in Monroe, Michigan.
Geneva was born on September 24, 1929, in Bruce, Mississippi, to parents Trilby and Channie (Sellers) Edwards. The family lived in Chicago and later settled in Monroe, Michigan in the early 1950s.
Geneva took employment for many years at the La-Z-Boy Furniture Company. When the plant closed Geneva enrolled in and graduated from cosmetology school. She went on to open Geneva's Beauty Salon in Downtown Monroe, where she served her clientele for several years.
Geneva married Johnnie Moore in 1971 and they made their home in Monroe and Toledo. She enjoyed a very active social life that included being a part of a van club and bowling league for many years. She also loved camping and traveling in her RV. Upon retiring the couple moved to Tucson, Arizona, where they remained until returning to Monroe in 2009 due to failing health. Her family and friends will always remember her as a wonderful homemaker, cook, and no nonsense business woman.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Aria and Anease Edwards, her brother George Edwards and her husband, John Moore. Geneva is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, including 2 special nieces, Sylvonnah Harvard and Valeria Campbell, who cared for her during her final years.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Geneva's life. Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070.
The family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well wishes.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 12, 2020