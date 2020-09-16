Sister Genevieve Sullivan, IHM, 98, died Saturday, Sept. 12, at her home, IHM Senior Living Community, Monroe.

Mary Genevieve Sullivan was born on Jan. 5, 1922, in Barry's Bay, Ontario, Canada, into the family of Michael and Catherine (Quilty) Sullivan. The family moved to Detroit in 1927, where she attended St. Boniface, St. Gregory and St. Cecelia elementary schools. In June 1940, she graduated from St. Cecilia High School and entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, receiving the religious name Sister Mary Clifford. Religious life was part of the Sullivan family as four of her sisters also joined the IHM community.

Sister Genevieve taught elementary education at St. Joseph (Monroe), Saints Peter and Paul, (Ionia), St. John (Benton Harbor), Sacred Heart (Dearborn), St. Patrick (Wyandotte) and in Detroit at Holy Redeemer, St. Vincent, and St. Thomas Aquinas. Missioned to Mobile, Ala., from 1958 to 1962, she taught first grade at St. Monica Parish School. Sister Genevieve enjoyed being an educator of young students and often assisted in training altar boys at the parishes. She earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College, and later, a master's degree in education from Wayne State University.

In 1972, Sister Genevieve's ministry focused on parish and pastoral ministry, beginning at St. Thomas Aquinas, Detroit, for many years, Our Lady Queen of Heaven and St. Benedict, Pontiac. In 1983, she joined Our Lady of the Lake parish in Holland, where she thrived as pastoral associate and enjoyed over twenty years of ministry.

Sister Genevieve retired to the Motherhouse in 2006 where she enjoyed the community of sisters, community events, spiritual growth and connections to many friendships formed during ministry assignments.

Sister Genevieve is survived by her sister, Sister Janet, IHM; nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil, Clifford, Michael and Terrence; and her sisters, Angela Gallagher, Nora Welch, Sylvia Sullivan, Margaret (Sister Malachy), IHM, Mary Leona (Sister Marie Sylvia), IHM, and Mary Loretta (Sister Angela), IHM.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Sept. 16. Arrangements under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

