George Arthur Carder, age 73 of Monroe, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 15, 1946 in Monroe, George was one of 7 children born from the union of Oval and Bernice (Kim) Carder. He attended Boyd School here in Monroe. In his younger years, George worked at the Goodwill store. He then worked many years at Matthews Bait Shop, where he enjoyed being around water. He also worked many years for Kroger. George enjoyed his independence and riding his moped around Dundee.
George leaves to cherish his memory a sister Martha Knoll of Sylmar, California; a brother Bob (Hilda) Carder of Monroe and two brothers-in-law Harley Aichler of LaSalle and Tony Hernandez of Monroe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother James Carder; three sisters: Mildred Nutt, Rosemary Hernandez and Kathleen Aichler; as well as two brothers-in-law Raymond Nutt and Robert Knoll.
A celebration of George's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Friends may call Tuesday from 2pm until the funeral service at 5pm.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019