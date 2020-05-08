George Benett Jr., age 77, of Milan, died Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 6, 1943, in Dearborn, Michigan, the youngest and only son (following a multitude of girls) to George and Hazel (Smith) Bennett.On September 2, 1951, he married Janice M. LaBurda and she preceded him in death October 17, 2011.George was a loving husband and devoted father. He owned and operated Rust Proofing and Plating in Detroit and also Galaxy Metal Finishing in Canton. He enjoyed fishing, singing, playing guitar and muscle cars. His greatest passion was working for himself and running his own business.He is survived by five children: Tracey (Rocky) Vince of Gross Isle, George (Barb) Bennett, Louri (Bud) Blackburn, Ryan Bennett and Angie (Mack) Foster all of Milan, 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and numerous friends.Besides his wife Janice of 50 years; he was preceded in death by one son, George, in infancy.Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home in Milan on Friday, May 8th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with government restricted social distancing. Private graveside service will be held at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan at a later date. Those desiring may make contributions to Aid in Milan.