George Edward Butler, age 59, of Monroe, died unexpectedly Saturday, Mar. 30th in his home.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. Cremation will follow in accordance with family wishes.
Born July 9, 1959 in Monroe, George was the son of the late Robert L. and Mary E. (Smoot) Butler. He was a 1977 graduate of Monroe High School and enjoyed playing golf, baseball, tennis, and his guitar. He was also a movie buff and fan of University of Michigan football and 70's music. He married Sandra H. Copi on April 16, 1994, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Early in his working career, George was employed by Christion Roofing in Toledo. He later worked at the Auto Alliance Plant in Flat Rock, retiring after 30 years of employment.
George is survived by a son, Jacob E. Butler of Monroe; three sisters, Lillian Butler of Toledo, OH, Sybil (Wayne Goins) Clark of Phoenix, AZ, and Andrea (Kenn) Butler-Ford of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry "Buddy" Butler.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 3, 2019