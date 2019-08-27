|
George Gilbert Pierce, age 76, of Monroe, passed away August 24, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday August 28 at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday August 29 at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating where Monroe VFW Post 1138 will render military honors. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg, MI.
Born August 31, 1942, in La Jolla, CA, George was the son of the late Homer Pierce and Madeline Helen (Ostendorf) Duplanty (John). He graduated from Leuzinger High School in 1960. George went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1979. At the conclusion of his career in the United States Navy, George worked at the Fermi Power Plant as a Senior Reactor Operator where he retired in 1999.
George married Deanne Kitts in February 2006 in Monroe, MI. He was a proud member of the GWRRA motorcycle club for over 20 years. George enjoyed riding his motorcycle, photography, and watching Nascar. His favorite Nascar driver was Jeff Gordon. Most importantly, George was fond of his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
George is survived by his wife Deanne; two sons: Curt (Margaret) Pierce of Monroe and Barry Pierce of Temperance; two sisters: Joann (Bill) Ryder of Orlando, FL and Janna (Steve) Hopkins of Telequah, OK; and three step-children: Robert (Michelle) Kitts of LaSalle, Lisa (Chris) Russeau of LaSalle, and Julia (Bruce) Matthes of Baskerville, VA. He will also be missed by 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Seretha Richards, who passed away in May 2000.
For those wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory, the family suggests the .
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019