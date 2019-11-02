|
|
George H. Rollman, 83, of Temperance, MI, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Medilodge of Monroe. Born December 18, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Ernest and Ruth (Donnelly). A U.S. Army veteran he married Marilyn M. Cooper on November 5, 1960. George was employed as a truck driver for Miller Transfer and Rigging. Prior, he was worked for Sinclair Manufacturing for 15 years. He was a member of the American Legion, 514, in Ida, MI.
George is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; sons, Thomas Rollman and Rick (Lisa) Rollman; brothers, Rodger (Janice) Rollman and John Rollman; sister Rhonda (Dean) Sass and grandson, Erick Rollman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Sandusky.
There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 2, 2019