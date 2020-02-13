Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
George Henry Foreman


1937 - 2020
George Henry Foreman Obituary
George Henry Foreman, 82 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice Sylvania, OH. The son of George Foreman and Louise Yohnke he was born on June 3, 1937, in Toledo, OH.

George proudly served his country as a Marine. He was a police officer for the Toledo Police and later with the Monroe County Sheriff Department. He retired as the jail administrator for Monroe County. An avid bowler, George ran his own bowling pro shop.

George is survived by his children, Cindy (Gary) Jennings, Lisa (Marc) Wicher, George (Kellie) Foreman Jr., and Crystal Foreman; grandchildren, Kerri, Gary (Lisa), Cory, Amanda, Ryan, Katarina, Hannah, Cole; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Natalie, Jaxson, Carter, Lily, Gary James, Hayden; sisters, Barb Davis and Mary Lou Green. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Doss and step-father, Sam.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bedford Memorial Gardens where Military Honors will be conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2020
