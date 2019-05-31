|
|
George Houston West Sr., age 74, of Deerfield, Michigan, passed away at Toledo Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
George was born on December 6, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, to the late North and Luealla West. George graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963.
George married Mary Busenbark in 1965, they had three sons. George then married Sheryl Vanmevren and later married Lorie Roberts, who survives him. George moved to Deerfield upon retirement from Ford Motor Co. after 35 years. Prior to working at Ford Motor Company, George was a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, wine making and smoking meats.
George is survived by three sons: George Jr. (Mike Pratt) of Toledo, Ohio; Brian N. (Tresha) of Newport and Jeffrey T. (Jennifer) of Monroe; grandchildren, Brian Shane, McKenzi, Dakota, Elijah, Logan, Liam, Nolan, Marrissa, Brody, Ryan, Ava and Grant; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Greson and Sadie; a sister, Ann Boylan of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his father; mother; two sisters (Helen and Jessie) and three brothers (Junior, John and Frank).
George's wishes were to be cremated with no memorial services.
Published in Monroe News on May 31, 2019